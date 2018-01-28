Lexus Drops New 'Black Panther' TV Spot Ahead of Super Bowl

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie A special look at Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" released during the CFP National Championship on Jan. 9, 2018.

Lexus has released "Black Panther's" Super Bowl 2018 commercial this week, weeks ahead of the highly anticipated event. The commercial features intense action sequences from the movie and never-before-seen clips that were specially shot for the commercial.

Done in partnership with Marvel Studios, the one-minute Super Bowl commercial features shots of T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) as they do some intense driving with their 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport. Directed by reputable music video director Samuel Bayer, the commercial, titled "Long Live the King," shows T'Challa needing to recover some vibranium—the sturdy metal from Wakanda of which his suit is made. A condensed version of the spot will play during the Super Bowl 2018 on Feb. 4.

The official press release for the "Black Panther" Super Bowl spot reveals that a 30-second version of the TV spot released this week will air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl. The TV spot presents the Lexus LS 500 F Sport as the only vehicle powerful and luxurious enough to escort and keep pace with the Black Panther.

One interesting thing about the TV spot is that it features music from Run the Jewels, not Kendrick Lamar, who was previously confirmed to curate the soundtrack of the film. Titled "Legend Has It," the track was used in previous TV spots for the film and is expected to be featured in the final soundtrack.

Lexus is marketing the 2018 LS 500 F Sport to the 40 to 55-year old market. According to Lexus vice president of marketing Cooper Erickson, most Marvel fans are "affluent" enough to afford the car, which has a price range of $75,000 to $100,000. The Lexus car will be out on the market starting February, just in time for "Black Panther's" theatrical release.

"Black Panther" hits theaters on Feb. 16.