LG Announces Smart Speaker Supporting Alexa and Google Assistant

LG official website Promotional picture for the LG ThinQ Speakers.

Considering the heightening pressure in the competition for smart home products, tech giants have been going after the leaders, Amazon and Google. LG seems to have joined the fray as they have announced a new line of smart products, one of which is the ThinQ Speaker that is expected to have support for Alexa and the Google Assistant.

"Sound technology has come a long way since LG introduced the first radio to the Korean market almost 60 years ago," said Tim Alessi, head of product marketing at LG Electronics USA, as reported by PR Newswire. "Our latest lineup of audio products has been designed for those listeners who value premium sound with smart-enabled capabilities, and demonstrates how LG continues to push the boundaries on how people enjoy music and movies."

Further reports reveal that the ThinQ speaker will act as the headquarters of the whole lineup of ThinQ smart products, which includes smart lamps, smart locks, sound bars, and other appliances, such as refrigerators and robotic vacuums. Furthermore, the ThinQ products are expected to have support for Amazon's Alexa, Google's Assistant, and their own Deep ThinQ intelligent voice platform. As such, it seems like the tech giants in the smart home arena have banded together to expand the market and attract more investors and customers alike.

LG has yet to announce any specifics for their upcoming appliances. The speakers and the ThinQ lineup have yet to receive pricing, release date, and availability but LG has said that they will be featuring the products in their booth in the upcoming CES 2018, which is scheduled to be held on Jan. 9. In the meantime, LG has published as much as they can about the appliances and interested fans are advised to check out their page for the full details. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.