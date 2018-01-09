LG Breaks Ground With a 65-inch Rollable Display

(Photo: LG Display) The LG rollable display.

LG is taking entertainment to the next level with its new 65-inch rollable display.

Officially unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), this new display boasts a 4K flexible screen that users can roll as they would a newspaper.

Such feature makes the 65-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display basically moveable and portable, allowing customers to enjoy their favorite shows in all their ultra-high-definition glory anytime, anywhere.

Users certainly could not do that with standard displays, which usually cannot even be transported easily. Bringing them to another area in the house will be quite the time-consuming task.

Even if they would not think of doing it or just did not think they would ever want to, costumers will have the option to just roll the huge display up and store it somewhere one would not be able to put regular massive televisions when it is not in use.

In an official press release, LG says that their rollable display is the result of pushing the envelope with the "distinctive technological edges and unlimited potential of OLEDs." The company describes its jaw-dropping new product:

It can be rolled up and hidden when not in use, and the small size of the rolled-up screen means that it can be more easily moved and stored, allowing for better space utilization, something existing displays can't deliver. With this unparalleled portability, the 65-inch rollable display ensures that users can enjoy bright, high-resolution content anytime, anywhere. With the innovation of rollable displays, LG Display will continue to lead the industry by creating new opportunities and markets.

The 65-inch rollable OLED display is just one of the many technological marvels that LG introduced at CES. The company also introduced the world's first 88-inch 8K OLED display complete with improved audio, a 55-inch transparent display and a 77-inch wallpaper OLED TV display, all of which are taking OLED technology to new heights:

LG Display continuously improves its IPS technology, the company's representative technology that realizes wide viewing angles, high transmittance, and high picture quality in LCDs. By converging new functions such as sound and touch while expanding the IPS technology to more ultra-large and super-high resolution products, LG Display will continue to lead the premium market. The company is implementing IPS nano-color, which expresses rich colors using nanoscale high-color reproduction particles, and U-IPS technology, which increases the transmittance and reduces the intensity of light reflected on the panel. LG Display will exhibit a variety of LCD products that utilize its IPS technology, including a 65-inch Art Glass display for TVs and 14-inch and 31.5-inch displays for monitors.

There is no word at the moment when the 65-inch rollable display will be released or how much it will cost.