LG G7 Release Date Report: G6 Successor Delayed, No MWC Launch Planned

The LG G7 will not see the light of day until March.

This is according to "a ranking official of one of the nation's top three telecom carriers," which are SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus, who revealed the information to ET News. Another telecom industry insider narrows that launch down to mid-March.

A separate industry source goes on to claim that while the LG G7 will be unveiled to the world in March, it will only be available for sale starting April 20.

This means that the new entry in the premium G-series will arrive a month later than usual although this is not the longest users will have to wait for a flagship from the lineup.

The tech firm debuted the two most recent iterations — the LG G6 and LG G5 — during the month of February while the LG G4 was announced during the month of April back in 2015.

If the report is anything to go by, a launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) is now out of the question. It was always expected LG will take the covers off the new flagship there because it almost always has for the high-end series.

There is no word yet on why the LG G7 will be delayed. Whatever the reason is, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be unveiled first because of this.

It is to be noted, however, that the LG G7 happens to be the first flagship to be released by the company under the management of new LG mobile chief Hwang Jeong-hwan, who was brought in to turn the underwhelming sales performance of the company around.

This could also be why the LG G-series is being rebranded. Per a previous report, the company is going to use two-digit numbers for upcoming models in the lineup starting with the LG G7.