LG G7 Release Date, Specs: G6 Successor Not Launching Until June, Key Feature Changes Revealed

The next flagship from LG believed to be the LG G7 is not coming anytime soon after all.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that LG has restarted its development on its next-generation flagship, but a representative of the company was quick to refute the rumors.

But, it looks like the LG G7 is coming later than expected anyway. According to the trusted tech insider Evan Blass, the next flagship will be launched in June, which is three months behind the usual schedule for the LG G-series.

Blass says that the flagship has the codename Judy and will apparently come with a design much different than the most recent releases of the company. For starters, the LG G7 will come with a 6.1-inch Full Vision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. This makes it much bigger than its predecessor, which featured a 5.7-inch screen.

Another notable change is the type of display that the manufacturer will use. LG has reportedly opted for a new type of display for the device called the MLCD+ to take advantage of its power efficiency. The tech makes use of RGBW matrix that comes with a white sub-pixel that will apparently reach up to 800-nit brightness. This component will allow the LG G7 to use 35 percent less power than standard IPS LCD panels.

The rest of the specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 4 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage. Blass says that a Plus version might get a bigger memory.

The LG G7 will also come with a pair of 16-megapixel (MP) snappers with glass optical elements and a high aperture of f/1.6. More on this department, the flagship will also apparently come with HDR10 and artificial intelligence (AI).

The flagship will boast stereo "boombox" speakers and wireless charging, as well as a digital assistant and voice recognition. All this will be packaged in a build made formidable with IP68 certification that offers ingress protection and military standard durability.