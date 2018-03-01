LG G7 Rumors: New Phone to Have Curved Display, New Name?

LG's G6 phone was considered a good, solid entry that could not leave an impression on the market, with the Samsung Galaxy S8 coming out at the time. This time around, the LG G7 could come with features and a new name to make it stand out more.

The company has just about confirmed earlier rumors that they will be taking the time with the G7, with LG announcing that they will not have a press conference for this year's Mobile World Conference, according to Tech Radar.

LG Electronics The LG G6 might not be followed by a new phone called G7, as reports indicate that LG could be moving away from the G brand for this year.

Instead, LG looks to be reviewing its past experience with the launch of the LG G6 and is leaving the stage to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Sony Xperia XZ2 for the MWC 2018. The company is perhaps looking at a better time to launch the phone, an announcement window that will let it stand out from the latest offers from Samsung.

While the upcoming phone is being referred to as the LG G7 for now, rumor has it that the company is looking to move away from the G-series branding from this point on.

"LG is preparing a new brand strategy for the G series in the first half of the year. Numbering the phone with a two-digit number and rebranding the phone with a new name are some of the options on the table," a source, who is supposedly an LG official, shared with The Investor via Pocket Lint.

It's not only the name that will be having a do-over; the design of the phone itself is being restarted from scratch. The company is perhaps investing a little more time with the design and specs of the new phone, which could include a curved OLED display with minimal bezels, according to Android Central.