LG G7 Specs, Release Date: Flagship Doubles Down on Front Cameras?

(Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard)

It looks like LG is finally upping its game in the selfie department starting with the LG G7.

While major manufactures focused on beefing up the front-facing cameras of their premium offerings, LG focused on improving the rear snappers.

LG's most recent flagships are considered to be the home to some of the poorest selfie snappers in any flagship. The company has 5 MP front-facing modules on both the LG G6 and the LG V30.

In a leaked render, however, the LG G7 can be seen with what appears to be a dual camera setup on the front. There is no word on the specs yet, but it is already expected to be a major step-up from that of the LG G6.

The improved camera may be part of LG's rebranding efforts. For those who have not kept up with the news about the company's upcoming releases, the tech firm is planning to change the name of the G-series into a two-digit number.

It has also been announced that the LG G7 will not see the light of day during the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is usually the venue where new flagships by the company are unveiled.

The LG G7 is reportedly set for April instead, which means unlike its predecessor, it will be able to wait out on Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor, the Snapdragon 845.

The next-generation LG G-series offering is also shown with an 18:9 display on the leak, but the bezels are much thinner compared with the current version.

It is possible that the LG G7 might be one of the final devices that will follow a scheduled release pattern. LG Electronics CEO Jo Seong-Jin revealed that in light of the expected financial loss of the company for the fourth quarter of 2017, they will only release new devices "when it is needed."