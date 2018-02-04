LG G7 Specs, Release Date: Flagship not Planned for MWC, Unexpected Handset to be Unveiled Instead

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard A man shows a new LG G6 device at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.

The LG G7 will not make an appearance later this month at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) after all.

An LG spokesperson confirmed to Tech Advisor that they would not be doing any press conference at the event this year, but they still have something to show off there — an "upgraded" version of the LG V30. This is according to LG Electronics managing director CY Kim, who made the announcement at the company's Innofest event in Cape Town, as per Gearburn. The device will apparently boast advanced Artificial Intelligence or AI tech.

Kim also suggested that the LG G7 will come a "little bit late," which means that it will not launch during the period the company usually releases G-series flagships, which is around February. As fans would know, the LG G6 was released the same month last year, but it was overshadowed easily by the Samsung Galaxy S8 even though it was the first that year to introduce the bezel-less design and tall display.

There have been reports that LG is changing its approach for its flagship releases. The tech firm is reportedly resorting to launching smartphones "when needed." LG is also doing a bit of rebranding for this. The efforts being made involving the LG G7 include a name change. The company is ditching the G-branding, so its next offering in that series will come with a different name.

Last month, it was reported that the team behind the LG G7 was ordered by LG CEO Jo Seong-jin to start over the device's development and "review the new product from scratch." However, LG senior director for global communications Ken Hong dismissed the report, saying it is "not credible" and is "complete speculation based on accurate information."

Despite this, there remains no word when exactly the tech firm is planning to launch the LG G7 in the first place. Whether or not the MWC absence was their plan all along is unknown. It is unclear if the much later launch is the result of their intent to revise their mobile strategy or some development challenges.

The latest word is that the LG G7 might be launched in March instead and will be available for sale in April.