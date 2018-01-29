LG G7 Specs, Release Date: G6 Successor Development Not Postponed After All

(Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard) A man shows a new LG G6 device at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.

The development for the LG G7 is still on track after all.

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that LG Electronics vice chairman Cho Sung-jin ordered the manufacturer to start the work on the flagship from scratch, which meant its release will be postponed.

Sung-jin also suggested that starting with the LG G7, there will be big changes in how the company will release its mobile offerings:

We will unveil new smartphones when it is needed. But we will not launch it just because other rivals do.

However, LG has debunked reports about the delay of the LG G7 with a representative telling Engadget:

Some stories have reported that LG's mobile division is delaying the release of the G7 in order to reevaluate its performance and design. This is inaccurate. Preparations for the launch of the G6's successor are on schedule. LG intends to focus on creating products that will result in meaningful results rather than launching new products on a schedule based solely on industry expectations and traditions. The release date for G7 is currently under consideration and will be announced when the time is right.

The question now is when the company actually plans to unveil the LG G7. The expectation is that it will be during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month. GSM Arena suggests that the launch might be held at a separate event since the convention is very imminent.

Either way, it looks like LG is making big changes with its mobile strategy. The LG G6, which was released shortly before the Samsung Galaxy S8, was easily overshadowed, which affected its sales performance. Now, it appears that the flagship might see the light of day a bit later than usual.

The LG G7 will not be called that though with LG teasing that they will change the naming scheme for the G-series starting with the next flagship.