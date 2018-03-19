LG G7 Specs, Release Date: What's the One Thing Users Won't See in the G6 Successor?

LG Electronics A promotional image for the LG G6

The LG G7 is not getting the OLED treatment after all.

LG's use of the display tech on the LG V30 had users excited about the possibility of the next-generation LG G-branded smartphone making the jump as well.

However, Korean tech portal The Investor reported that the LG G7 will make do with an LCD panel. This is for the company to keep the costs low as OLED panels are way more expensive, in fact, double the price of LCDs.

The higher pricing for such tech is mostly because of its power efficiency. With an OLED panel, users will get to enjoy an overall superior visual experience with more vibrant colors and improved contrast without having to worry about draining battery life.

However, LG has a workaround for that. The G7 will be using a type of LCD called the "MLCD+" that will be consuming 35 percent less power while also ensuring higher brightness levels.

It is unclear if LG will be reverting back to LCD for the yet-to-be-confirmed LG V40, but the company is expected to transition to OLED in the future anyway, as per Hana Investment analyst Kim Hyun-soo.

"Smartphones will have to switch to OLED anyway for future foldable handsets, so there's no need to rush the transition to OLED now," he told The Investor.

More on the display, the LG G7 is also expected to be one of the many flagships this year to flaunt an iPhone X-style notch, which users can get a good look at in new concept renders by Science and Knowledge.

As for the rest of the specs, the flagship will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor bolstered with 4 to 6 or even up to 8 GB of random access memory (RAM).

The LG G7 is slated for launch this May.