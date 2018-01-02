LG Preparing To Show Off 88-Inch Panel with 8K Resolution TV

LG official website Promo image for LG's Curved OLED 4K HDR Smart TV.

Recent reports have revealed that LG is planning to showcase a revolutionary display technology during this year's International Consumer Electronics Show. The first on the list of LG's products seems to be a TV display that sports 8K resolution and 88-inch OLED display.

According to reports, the highly anticipated TV from LG seems to be the largest in size and highest in resolution for the OLED panel. Currently, the market features a wide range of sizes for 8K resolution, but this would clearly and cleanly take the title of being the largest OLED display panel that features that high of a resolution. It is expected to take the lead in the TV display market against tech giants, like Samsung. Regardless, the 88-inch TV is definitely an upgrade from its predecessor, the 77-inch panel with 4K resolution. That model currently sells for $20,000, and considering the capabilities of the 88-inch version, prices are expected to go up.

However, further reports reveal that the possible price hike of 8K displays, especially one that is 88-inches wide, might compliment by a more affordable price range for 4K displays. Although this remains to be unconfirmed, LG seems to be making a statement on the standards of display that companies will showcase during this year's CES. There are no details yet on the other specs of LG's 88-inch panel with 8K resolution TV. They have also yet to release a statement on the expected price range for it. However, fans are expecting it to be more expensive the 77-inch TV in the market, which does not feature 8K and debatable QLED quality.

LG has been pushing to take the lead in the competition for the best display and they have announced that they have also joined in the fray of smart home devices. As such, fans and critics alike are expecting a massive show for this year's CES. Regardless, more information is expected in the coming weeks.