LG to Unveil New V30 With AI Camera, Custom Voice Assistant at MWC 2018

LG might have a lot of catching up to do with the major phone makers, but the Korean company is doubling down on its work to develop its own AI technology capabilities. A new version of the LG V30 looks to be their testbed, with the V30s and its AI-powered camera and voice assistant about to be revealed during this year's Mobile World Congress.

"LG Electronics (LG) will introduce the first of a suite of AI technologies for its smartphones at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain," the company announced via a press statement, adding that it will be featuring their latest advances via the 2018 LG V30, their latest flagship phone as of now.

LG Electronics A promo image of the new LG V30 showing off its new OLED FullVision display technology.

This 2018 LG V30 is called the V30s, according to The Verge, and the highlight of its new features will be the new AI-powered imaging technologies built into the device that the company calls its Vision AI.

This Vision AI looks to be a combination of AI-supported features that are seen on other phones. It will be able to recommend shooting modes for different scenarios, similar to what Huawei added to the Honor, View and Mate 10 phones. It will be able to switch to shopping suggestions when it recognizes an object, too, like Google's Lens feature for the Pixel phones.

LG is also adding a voice assistant to the 2018 V30 phone, another first for the V30 model. The company is not trying something like Samsung's Bixby for this year though, and instead, they have built on the Google Assistant for Android by adding several commands just for the V30s.

"Creating smarter smartphones will be our focus going forward and we are confident that consumers will appreciate the advanced user experience with the enhanced V30 that many have been asking and waiting for," Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president for LG, noted in their press release.