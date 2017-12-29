LG to Unveil ThinQ, Its First Smart Speaker, at CES 2018

LG is diving into the increasingly competitive home assistant market with its first smart speaker. The ThinQ is due to be revealed in January, along with a host of other smart gadgets in time for the CES 2018.

It's a fairly comprehensive line-up, too, coming from LG as the company announced in a statement. Their lineup of smart speakers and AI-powered devices next year comes in several form factors, from sound bars to the round, tabletop ThinQ smart speakers.

LG The LG ThinQ Speaker not only produces high-quality sound but comes with Google Assistant built in.

The ThinQ speaker looks to be the centerpiece of LG's home audio invasion starting with the CES next year. It will be powered by Google Assistant, but should be able to set itself apart from Google's own lineup of smart speakers by virtue of its "premium" sound quality, according to Engadget.

Like the advanced audio components that LG has been adding to their flagship phones, the ThinQ will have support for lossless high-resolution audio, a must-have for serious audiophiles. The company has also teamed up with Meridian Audio for their expertise in bringing out the "more natural and warm" qualities of digital music.

LG's ThinQ will be able to make full use of the Google Assistant's growing list of features, such as the ability to recognize more than one users through their voices, according to CNet.

It will also be able to control compatible LG home appliances through voice commands, as the company explained in their press release.

"Sound technology has come a long way since LG introduced the first radio to Korean consumers almost 60 years ago," said Seo Young-jae, chief of the convergence audio and video business division of LG Home Entertainment.

"At this year's CES, I'm confident audiences will be impressed with the amount of technology we've introduced into our audio products without compromising on sound quality," Seo added.