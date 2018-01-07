LG Unveils Their First 4K Projector; Portable Kit Can Beam a 150-Inch Image

LG is beating the rest to the punch in announcing their latest high-end multimedia device ahead of the upcoming International Consumer Electronics Show 2018.

This projector is described as portable quality projector that easily rivals the existing 4K projectors in the market today. It's a full Ultra High Definition projector that's capable of outputting 4K images to a wall, and it comes in a "compact, beautiful design" as well, as LG announced in a press release this Friday, Jan. 5.

LG LG is debuting its first compact 4K projector at the CES 2018.

"LG engineers and designers took on the challenge of downsizing the 4K UHD projector without sacrificing image quality and came up with a premium device that is half the size of competing 4K projectors while still being easier on the wallet," LG wrote in their announcement, comparing their new 4K UHD projector to the other "heavy, expensive and cumbersome" offers currently on the market.

The LG HU80KA is not just compact, at about half the size of the usual 4K projector, it can keep up in terms of brightness and picture quality as well. The projector is capable of 2,500 lumens at the top end, making it LG's brightest projector in their current line-up, according to The Verge.

Aside from 4K resolution, the projector also supports the HDR10 video format. This support for High Dynamic Range makes it a compelling alternative to getting a flat screen display, given that it has two 7-watt speakers built in, which can be expanded using the variety of audio output ports on the device.

There's a variety of connectivity options available, including optical, HDMI, USB and Bluetooth. The LG HU80KA not only accepts an external keyboard and mouse, it also runs webOS just like a regular LG TV as well.

No pricing information has been made available as of this time, although more details are sure to come up when LG unveils the new projector at the CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada starting next week.