LG V30 Android Oreo Update Rolls Out for Verizon Users

The LG V30 is getting the latest Android, at least for Verizon subscribers. LG has been rolling out Android Oreo for the V30 since a few weeks ago, and it's the turn of Verizon customers in the U.S. to get their upgrade.

This will likely be the first time that V30 owners in the U.S. will be getting Android Oreo, as 9 to 5 Google noted. As such, they would be the first V30 users in the region to be able to download the latest Android version and discover the new features in it including the improved notifications, picture-in-picture multitasking, and more.

LG Electronics A promo image of the new LG V30 showing off its new OLED FullVision display technology. The model has just started getting the latest Android version, 8.0 Oreo on Mar. 9, 2018.

While this version of Android Oreo for the LG V30 does include security updates up to the Feb. 1 patch, the update only bumps the Android version of the phone to 8.0.0, despite a version 8.1 already available for some time now.

The update will be best done over a stable Wi-Fi connection, as Droid-Life noted. The patch, which should drop as a software update with a version number of VS99620a, weighs a hefty 1.7 GB and would take some time to install. Users are usually notified when an update is ready, but they can also check by going into the Settings applet and into the System Update screen.

Updates for other LG V30 owners who are not with Verizon are expected to come soon, and the improvements Google made for the OS are coming with it. Users can expect their phone to boot up as much as two times faster and can help save V30 users some battery by minimizing background activity for the least used apps, as Android noted in their Oreo features site.

A fully redesigned emoji set, one that now adds 60 new emoji, also comes with the Android Oreo update for the LG V30, which has been rolled out for Verizon users last Friday, March 9.