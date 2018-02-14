LG V30 Specs, Release Date News: AI Camera to Be Unveiled at MWC 2018

LG LG Electronics wil release the upgraded LG V30 smartphone called the LG V30S.

LG said it will unveil its new 2018 V30 phone, with its artificial intelligence (AI) assisted camera, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The announcement confirms a rumor from South Korea last week that a new V30 flagship will be revealed this month.

The tech giant said in a blog post that the 2018 LG V30 will be its "most advanced flagship smartphone to date" and will contain the "first of a suite of AI technologies" that will also be introduced to its other smartphones.

LG boasted that it spent the past year looking into how AI can help the phone camera take better photos using voice recognition. The user can give voice commands to Google Assistant, which will then start up the camera on a specific mode.

Not that the LG cameras are lacking. Its V30 already sports dual lenses, wide-angle low-distortion lenses, and the all-glass Crystal Clear Lens. With the added AI technology to the 2018 V30, it should offer a unique and more intuitive experience.

LG partnered with another company to develop the phone's image recognition algorithms by testing the camera on 100 million images. With this, the Vision AI should be able to detect whether a photo is a portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, or sunset — the eight modes available in the camera. Depending on the kind of photo, the AI would adjust the settings to make it stand out.

Its new low-light shooting mode also automatically adjusts the brightness of a photo. Unlike most cameras, though, which depend the brightness level on the environment, V30 measures the brightness of the actual image, making the photo more accurate.

Consumers will not be able to resist the Vision AI's shopping advice feature. When the camera is pointed at a certain object, say an orange, the AI automatically scans QR codes, helping the user find shopping options as well as lowest prices for the product.

The AI assistance was based on software, not hardware, which means the updates on new LG smartphones could also be added to older models over-the-air updates.