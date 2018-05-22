LGBT Community Reacts to What Pope Francis Reportedly Told a Gay Man

Pope Francis reportedly spoke with a gay man from Chile and allegedly told him that "God made you like this." This report is now being seen by some LGBT communities as an encouraging sign for gay people seeking to feel more accepted in the Catholic Church.

The quote supposedly came from Juan Carlos Cruz, the man from Chile who was also one of the principal whistleblowers that exposed the sexual abuses and subsequent cover-up done by the clergy in his country, according to a report by the Associated Press via Time Magazine.

Pixabay/gunthersimmermacher Pope Francis' reported comments to a gay man that "God made you like this" have been embraced by the LGBT community as another sign of Francis' message of acceptance.

Cruz, as well as other victims of a Chilean priest who have preyed on members of the parish, have been invited by the pope to talk about their experiences. They have been talking with Pope Francis since last month.

The comments were first reported by Spanish publication El Pais, although the Vatican itself would neither refute or confirm the quote. According to the Vatican, it is their standing policy to avoid giving out comments related to the pope's private talks.

According to the report, Cruz was telling Pope Francis about how Chile's bishops allegedly used the fact that he was gay to try and discredit his statements. He also shared with the pope the personal attacks he endured, especially when it concerned his sexual orientation.

Cruz then reportedly told a media outlet, in an interview, just how Pope Francis assured him.

"He said, 'Look Juan Carlos, the pope loves you this way. God made you like this and he loves you,'" Cruz told El Pais as well as The Associated Press.

Wikimedia Commons/Ludovic Bertron Pope Francis' first broadcasted press statement in 2013, where he uttered his "Who am I to Judge?" were deemed to be the start of a new direction for the Catholic Church towards increased acceptance for gays.

The pope has upheld the Catholic church's traditional stance on same-sex relationships and has affirmed that in the view of the church, marriage can only be between a man and a woman.

"We cannot change it. This is the nature of things," he said, laying down a firm line when it comes to same-sex marriage. About that, Pope Francis has a solid stance about gay unions.

"Let's call this 'civil unions.' We do not joke around with truth," the pope said.

On the other hand, Pope Francis has also made an effort to make the church more welcoming to gays, particularly in a community setting. One famous quote from the pope came in 2013 when he said: "Who am I to judge?"

The LGBT community believes that this latest quote from the pope would go some way in getting gay Catholics more accepted by the church.

"It would do a lot better if he would make these statements publicly, because LGBT people need to hear that message from religious leaders, from Catholic leaders," Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, said in a comment.