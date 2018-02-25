LG's Mid-Range K-Series Gets New Smartphones With Hefty Camera Specs

LG Preview on LG's mid-range smartphones K8 and K10 to be unveiled at MWC 2018.

LG recently confirmed some of its new smartphones that will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in a few days, including a couple of mid-range handsets under its K-series that sport major camera upgrades.

Before this month ends, LG will present the K8 and K10 smartphones that promise to have comparable camera specifications with its premium lineup of devices. Some of the highlighted camera upgrades on the new K-series devices include faster autofocus and improved noise reduction for photos taken under low-light environments.

As for the K8, LG confirmed that it was going to sport some of the most advanced camera features present in the UX platform, including Auto Shot, Gesture Shot, Flash for Selfie and Quick Share, following "popular demand."

Meanwhile, LG also revealed that the K10 model would be equipped with the same 13-megapixel main camera found on its premium device, the LG G6. Aside from that, placed in the front for selfies is an 8 MP lens that can produce photos with the favorite Bokeh effect.

There are several camera features that both the K8 and K10 have. For one, both upcoming smartphones will introduce the new Flash Jump Shot feature. While it is not specifically for jump shots only, this photo capturing feature seems to work perfectly for this condition. It allows the camera to shoot up to 20 frames every three seconds and later on stitches it to a GIF. The Flash Jump Shot will work on both the front and rear cameras.

Another new feature on both devices is the Timer Helper. Camera timers on smartphones typically go off silently or with a very low-volume tone. With the Timer Helper, the camera's flash will serve as a timer counter as well and will hint when the camera is going to take the photo.

Both the K8 and K10 will have a standard 2 GB random access memory and 16 GB internal storage, but LG will also release a K10+ variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB drive. The K8 will be powered by a still-unnamed chipset clocked at 1.3 GHz while the K10 gets a tad more edge with a 1.5 GHz processor.