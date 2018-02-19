LG's Next Flagship Smartphone Codename 'Judy' Targets June Release

LG Electronics official website A promo image of the new LG V30 showing off its new OLED FullVision display technology.

With a few days left before the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and this year's Mobile World Congress, LG has managed to steal the spotlight momentarily after recent reports surface that they are developing a new device codenamed Judy. Further reports reveal what to expect from the new flagship phone, including a massive screen that happens to energy saving.

According to reports, a person familiar with LG's plans for its smartphone lineup revealed that the target release date for LG's Judy seems to be in June. This reflects that company's stubborn refusal to go with the flow the usual release dates, especially since fans were expecting their next flagship to be featured in the upcoming Mobile World Congress. Judy is reportedly going to feature a complete redesign and some specs that fans might find in other flagship smartphones in the market, including the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S9.

The comprehensive specs list includes Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845, dual rear cameras with 16 megapixels and f/1.6 lenses, IP68 rating, and military standard durability, stereo speakers, HDR support, wireless charging and more. However, one concerning rumor on the LG Judy is low RAM allotment, but the company has yet to confirm or deny anything about it.

Further reports reveal that the LG Judy will further feature a 6.1-inch screen that has an 18:9 aspect ratio, MLCD+ technology, and 800-nit brightness. For those concerned about how much power the screen might take from the overall hardware, the rumor is that it will consume 35 percent less power despite its feature-packed nature.

LG has yet to release an official announcement, which is why fans are advised to take the news with a grain of salt. However, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are also advised to stay tuned for more updates on LG's Judy.