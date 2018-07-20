Liam Hemsworth Refutes Breakup Rumor by Posting Funny Video With Miley Cyrus

Wikimedia Commons/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristin M. Schuster Featured in the image is singer Miley Cyrus

Despite the break-up rumors, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth proved that their relationship is stronger than ever through a funny dance video.

On his Instagram Stories, Hemsworth posed a video of him and his pop superstar fiancée dancing together inside the car.

While the two of them were dancing, the 28-year-old "Hunger Games" star suddenly halted the car and joked that something was wrong. This momentarily scared Cyrus but realized that he was just playing with her. She blurted out, "I'm gonna beat the..." and then Hemsworth interjected and stated that he is "number one."

The video that was already deleted but was captured by The Daily Mail, and it seemed to be the couple's response to the rumors started by Radar Online, where a source claimed that they ended their relationship because the "Wrecking Ball" singer was not yet ready to get married and start a family.

"She's accomplished a lot in her life, but there's still a lot she wants to do — and Miley doesn't want to have to answer to anybody, least of all a husband," the source stated.

A report also claimed that the family of the Australian actor, including his brother Chris Hemsworth, were not happy with the trajectory of their relationship and believed that it will eventually end in splitsville when they reconciled in 2016 after more than two years of being separated.

The speculated break-up was also ignited when Cyrus deleted all of her posts on Instagram. But the 25-year-old singer has yet to explain why she opted to remove all her posts.

According to E! News, fans were quick to believe that there is trouble in the couple's relationship. But since Hemsworth already addressed the rumors, other fans think that the singer will release a new music in the coming days. Others, on the other hand, claimed that she will revamp her image once again.