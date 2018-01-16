Liam Neeson Is on the Fence About the #MeToo Movement

Reuters/Fred Prouser Liam Neeson opens up about the #MeToo movement.

Liam Neeson recently shared his opinion about the #MeToo movement, and he thinks that some actors are being hunted for false claims of sexual misconduct.

While appearing on the Irish talk show, "The Late Late Show," Neeson spoke about the #MeToo movement in reference to two involved actors, Dustin Hoffman and Garrison Keillor.

Although Neeson described the movement of exposing sexual abusers as "healthy," he also saw it as "a bit of a witch hunt."

"There's some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee or something, and suddenly they're being dropped from their program," Neeson said, referring to Keillor.

Keillor was fired from the Minnesota Public Radio as the host of "A Prairie Home Companion" after being accused of inappropriate behavior, he confirmed to the Associated Press, which he claims were based on a misunderstanding.

He explained that he accidentally put his hand on the accuser's bare back when he was trying to comfort her after she opened up about her problems to him. Keillor said that he apologized, both in persona and through e-mail, which the accuser then accepted. Keillor added that they stayed friends until he received notice from her lawyer.

Meanwhile, Neeson defended Hoffman in some of the allegations made against him by saying that they were done because of "childhood" and "superstitious" behavior.

"When you're doing a play and you're with your 'family' — other actors, technicians — you do silly things," Neeson said, explaining that some of these actions become superstitions in a way that it has to be done every night to not "jinx" the show.

However, Neeson clarified that he hasn't done anything close to what is accused of Hoffman, such as touching "another girl's breasts."

Hoffman is being accused by Kathryn Rossetter — one of his many accusers — of consistently sexually harassing her while they worked together on "Death of a Salesman," The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.