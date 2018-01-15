Liam Neeson on Hollywood Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'There Is a Bit of a Witch Hunt Happening'

Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji Actor Liam Neeson poses before a news conference to promote his movie, ''Taken 2'' in Seoul September 17, 2012. REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Liam Neeson has some bold words to say about the growing number of sexual misconduct accusations in Hollywood.

For months now, sexual misconduct has become the hot topic in all of Hollywood, and it seems like Liam Neeson has a different opinion regarding the matter. It's no secret that there has been a widespread movement against sexual misconduct in Hollywood, and several allegations have already been launched against a growing number of powerful men in the industry, beginning with the now-disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein who undoubtedly started it all. However, the 65-year-old felt as though the onslaught of allegations has spurred a "witch hunt" in Hollywood.

In an interview on "The Late Late Show" on RTE, Neeson used the term when speaking about the accusations that Dustin Hoffman and radio host Garrison Keillor are facing.

It should be remembered that French actress Catherine Deneuve had previously used the term "witch hunt" to describe the sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood earlier this week, which had definitely earned her strong criticism. When asked about his thoughts regarding the slew of allegations, Neeson said, "There is a bit of a witch hunt happening."

"There's some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee or something and suddenly they're being dropped from their program or something," he added.

While he has acknowledged the accusations thrown at Harvey Weinstein and fellow actor Kevin Spacey, the same cannot be said with Dustin Hoffman. "The Dustin Hoffman thing, I, I...I'm on the fence with that," he stated. "Because when you're doing a play and you're with your family—other actors, technicians, you do silly things... I'm not saying I've done similar things like with what he did, you know, he apparently touched another girl's breasts and stuff, but it's childhood stuff," the actor continued.

However, despite his remarks, Neeson also thinks that the movement against sexual misconduct is healthy, saying that the issue may be focused on Hollywood at the moment but it goes across every industry.