Liam Neeson to Star in Netflix Miniseries 'The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs' From the Coen Brothers

Liam Neeson heads to television for his next project. The actor famous for his roles on the "Taken" franchise, "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" and "Schindler's List" will star in the Coen Brothers' miniseries "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs."

REUTERS/Fred Prouser Liam Neeson joins the cast of "The Ballad of Buster Scraggs" on Netflix.

Filming for the show has been underway in New Mexico and Neeson has been growing his beard for his role. Joining the actor in the miniseries are Brendan Gleeson ("Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows") and Tim Blake Nelson ("O Brother, Where Art Thou"), who will play the titular role.

"There's six little stories, hence my beard," Neeson told Entertainment Media Networks exclusively. "I've to finish that and that's another two-three week job. I love it," the actor added.

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" will cover six different tales on the American frontier. The Coen Brothers, Joel and Ethan, who are known for their award-winning movies like "Fargo" (1996), "The Big Lebowski" (1998) and "No Country for Old Men" (2007), wrote the scripts and will also direct all episodes. Netflix confirmed the series order in August 2017.

"The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists," Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice president of original content said. "We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents."

Netflix scheduled the show for a 2018 launch. No word yet on when the miniseries will actually debut on the streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Neeson recently weighed in on the possibility of reprising his role as Qui-Gon Jinn in "Star Wars" since there have been talks about an Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff or origin story. Neeson's character, a Jedi, was the one who trained Obi-Wan into the way of the force in "Star Wars: Episode 1."

"No one's been in touch with me," Neeson stated. "I died [in the film] but we know, you know, Jedis come back and stuff but no-one's been in touch. We'll see."