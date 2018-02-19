Facebook/Liam Payne Rumors claim that Liam Payne's lack of quality time with partner Cheryl Cole is the primary reason for their supposed relationship woes.

Liam Payne and partner Cheryl Cole may finally end their relationship as rumors claim that the two are considering the idea of living separate lives a year after the birth of their baby, Bear.

According to rumors, Payne and Cole had been bickering for a few months already because of the lack of quality time for each other. Reportedly, the only thing that is holding the couple from separating at this point in time is their 1-year-old son.

The incognito insider has revealed in an interview that Payne's solo career is the primary culprit for the couple's marital woes while the big age gap between the two is also said to be a contributing factor.

"Liam has been focusing on his solo career and has been away a lot while Cheryl has been at home looking after baby Bear. It's make or break for them at the moment, they really need to be together if it's going to work," the unnamed source told The Sun.

Rumors claim that, while the reports about the supposed rocky relationship of Payne and Cole only surfaced recently, the two's relationship woes actually started in December. However, things may not be over between the two as it is said that the two will engage in crisis talks in the next few weeks for them to fully assess if they can still make things work out, or it will be better for them to just split.

"They love their son. And they do care for each other so it's now a matter of seeing if there's a final way forward to try and make it work," the source added.

Despite having a son, Payne and Cole have never been married. While earlier rumors claimed that the two had tied the knot, as Payne referred to Cole as his wife in a radio interview, he later clarified that they are not a married couple yet, and he only refers to her as a wife in the colloquial sense.