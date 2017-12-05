Liam Payne and Niall Horan Surprise Fans With Their Mini-Reunion

Reuters/L.E. Baskow One Direction poses backstage with their awards for Top Duo or Group and Top Touring Band during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 17, 2015.

Liam Payne and Niall Horan recently met up for a mini-reunion.

Millions of hearts were heartbroken when One Direction announced their hiatus last year, but from time to time, some of the members like to reignite the Directioners' hearts with their unexpected meetups. Out of all the members of the immensely popular boy band, it looks like Niall Horan and Liam Payne often end up seeing each other the most with their unplanned surprises. Just recently, the two had a mini-reunion during KIIS-FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball held at the Forum in Inglewood California and presented by Capital One.

The two were both present at the music event and performed for their fans, separately, of course. But still, both couldn't wait to chat up backstage and capture the moment for the world to see.

"@niallhoran good to see you bro," Payne wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of them together with Horan replying, "You too bud. Great few days. See you at home."

Prior to their backstage meeting, Payne had first given his mate a shoutout while on stage and even complimenting his fellow One Direction member for his performance. "You guys already saw Niall. What a great set he had," the 24-year-old singer told the crowd during his set.

Furthermore, Payne also revealed last Friday that he and Horan had spent even more time together in his hotel room hanging out. Speaking to ET, the singer said: "I mean we played a bit of Playstation yesterday in my hotel room in San Jose,. He came and hung out for a little bit, but it's just so nice to see him. I don't know, when you see someone you haven't seen for ages. you become the same person that you were with them. I don't know, it's very interesting."

As of late, almost all of the One Direction boys are busy with each of their own music with two members, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, as well as former member Zayn Malik, having released solo albums, while Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are still working on theirs.