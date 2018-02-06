'Life of Kylie' Season 2 Release Date Rumor: Is The New Mom Preparing For The Show's Return?

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Kylie Jenner arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala red carpet on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

A second season for "Life of Kylie" is yet to be announced, but it looks like Kylie Jenner is hoping to do one.

As fans of the mogul would know, Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy, and her life, a secret until a few days ago when she gave birth. Following her return to social media, rumors suggest that she has been documenting the big moment all this time.

As per a source that spoke to Radar, "What people don't know is that Kylie is avoiding the public for a good reason. She is at home filming her pregnancy in hopes of locking in a second season of her reality show, "Life of Kylie."

A chance for a new season of "Life of Kylie" was reportedly the reason Jenner was absent for the most part of the latest season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In fact, she even passed on appearing on the family's Christmas cards.

The source says that she stayed inside the house not because she wanted to apparently create more mystery and get higher chances of having "Life of Kylie" season 2 renewed. The informant shared, "And she's right! Her chances of getting a season two of the spinoff are really high right now. Especially considering the amount of publicity her pregnancy has gotten."

Jenner confirmed her pregnancy yesterday, a few days after she gave birth. While rumors about her expecting a child with boyfriend Travis Scott were all around, the make-up mogul chose did not address them. She explained that while she would normally share the journeys she had with her fans, this one is something that she "chose not to do in front of the world."

Jenner says that she was not planning on a "gotcha moment" or "big paid reveal," and so, she prioritized her baby and made sure not to feel "every stress and every emotion" that comes with doing those things.

This suggests that Jenner was not intent on making the announcement in a big way such on her family's TV show. Of course, should she want "Life of Kylie" season 2 happen, the pregnancy might be touched on. Whether the focus will be on that or she will allow her baby to be in the limelight remains to be seen.