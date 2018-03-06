'Life Sentence' Season 1 News: Cast Interviews Sheds Light On Some Of Stella's Family

Facebook/CWLifeSentence Promotional image for 'Life Sentence'

The CW has released new interview clips with some of the cast of its upcoming series, "Life Sentence."

The video interviews give a little insight into the new show's storyline, as well as a few of its characters. Jayson Blair, who plays the brother of Lucy Hale's Stella, describes his character, Aiden, as "your typical lovable loser."

"Kind of stuck in this place where he's emotionally atrophy ever since eight years ago when little Stella got diagnosed with cancer," he said. "He kinda just closed himself off to getting close to women."

For those who are unaware, "Life Sentence" is about Stella, a girl who got diagnosed with terminal cancer eight years ago who now finds herself completely cured of the illness. While fans will witness Stella's renewed life, she is not the only one who will go through some adjusting.

"It's a complete life-change for everyone surrounding her because we've kind of been making everything seem perfect just so that she had the best life, and everything really isn't perfect," Carlo PenaVega, who plays Stella's brother-in-law Darrius, said in a separate video interview.

Ever since Stella was diagnosed with cancer, her entire family has had to put their own lives on pause. They willingly made sacrifices and even put on a positive façade even when things were not well just so Stella would have a good environment.

"We've all been defining our lives by this for eight years," Brooke Lyons, who plays Stella's sister Elizabeth, said. "And now that she no longer needs us in that way, we have to confront our own truths."

As a previous trailer revealed, Stella has been trying to live her life to the fullest. But, with the recent revelation of her beating cancer, she is forced to confront the reality of life — that includes getting a job without a college degree and learning the many secrets her family has been keeping from her.

"Life Sentence" will premiere on Wednesday, March 7, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.