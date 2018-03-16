Facebook/CWLifeSentence Promotional image for 'Life Sentence'

The upcoming episode of "Life Sentence" season 1 will see Aiden (Jayson Blair) helping his father (Dylan Walsh) to get out of a rut.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Clinical Trial and Error," states that Aiden will encourage Peter to go out for a night on the town together in an effort to help him move on from Ida (Gillian Vigman).

Stella (Lucy Hale), on the other hand, will find her new volunteer position as Patient Advocate to be more difficult than she thought. After finding out that Sadie (guest star Nadej Bailey) does not have anyone else, Stella recommends going through the clinical trial that did wonders for her. However, they will soon discover that the clinical trail has already concluded.

Elsewhere, Wes (Elliot Knight) will look after Diego's (Carol PenaVega) children. But, when one of them falls ill, it is Ida who will propose to lend a hand.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Aiden talking to Stella about their father, who seems to have let himself go due to his failed marriage. Peter asks Aiden whether he is going to put on clothes for the day, and his son asks him the same question.

"He's clearly lonely," Stella points out before making a good suggestion. "Go do something fun, like a father-son thing."

Aiden takes Stella's advice and tells Peter that they are going out for the night. The father-and-son duo head to a bar, where they prepare to pick up ladies.

"Not to brag, but I have an almost 100 percent success rate with women," Aiden tells his father.

"That is the exact definition of bragging," Peter replies.

It looks like things will go well for Peter, though, as the final scene shows Stella running into him with a girl. Stella calls him "daddy," which prompts the girl to warn her to back off.

"Life Sentence" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.