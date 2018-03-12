'Life Sentence' Season 1 Spoilers: The INS Questions The Legitimacy Of Stella And Wes' Marriage

Facebook/CWLifeSentence Promotional image for 'Life Sentence'

The upcoming episode of "Life Sentence" season 1 will see Stella (Lucy Hale) dealing with a number of problems.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Re-inventing the Abbotts," states that Stella and Wes (Elliot Knight) will find themselves in a bind when the INS suddenly pays them a visit at their apartment to investigate whether their marriage is valid. Not wanting Wes to get deported back to London, the two will have to prove that their marriage and relationship is real.

Stella will also help her brother, Aiden (Jayson Blair), will his own life, encouraging him to take more responsibility and to stop ignoring the truth. Her sister, Elizabeth (Brooke Lyons), on the other hand, will suffer from writer's block. So, Stella will suggest a way to help her get over the block, but Elizabeth's husband, Diego (Carlos PenaVega), is not too keen on the idea.

Finally, Peter (Dylan Walsh) and Ida (Gillian Vigman) will agree to sell their house. However, when a potential buyer presents them with an offer, Peter will think twice about their decision.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Stella recapping the momentous occasion when she found out that she did not have terminal cancer anymore.

"To be fair, there were no real consequences to my actions until last week," she points out. With her cancer gone, Stella is just now finding out about the many secrets her family has been keeping from her. Meanwhile, the INS questions Stella about Wes.

"You married a man you knew for less than a month," the officer says. "And he knew you were gonna die?"

As executive producers Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith pointed out in an inside look, Stella married Wes "on a romantic whim," and she did not really think much of it because she was going to die anyway. However, now she has to deal with the fact that Wes "might be in her life a lot longer than she originally planned."

"Life Sentence" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.