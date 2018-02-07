Reuters/Eddie Keogh Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly hands-on for their wedding preparations.

Lifetime has found the artists to portray Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the TV movie chronicling their real-life love story.

Prince Harry and Markle's love story is one that would be remembered for years. Although many know the gist of it — a prince met a relative commoner, and a divorced one to boot, fell head over heels in love with her and proposed for marriage just about a year after they started dating — there is still a lot of stories and top-secret dates waiting to make the public swoon.

Lifetime hopes to re-create the couple's fairytale love story through the TV movie "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance," and they has just found the duo to play the royal pair.

Newcomer British actor Murray Fraser has been chosen to star as the ginger-head prince, while "Jessica Jones" actress Parisa Fitz-Henley will be playing the American actress-turned global sensation.

Lifetime hopes to release the film by spring, just in time for the royal wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel on May 19. With that in mind, production is slated to start as early as the end of this week, with settings in Vancouver and Canada.

"Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" will be directed by Menhaj Huda from script written by Scarlett Lacey and Terrence Coli. It will be produced by Michael Weiss and Meredith Finn.

It is not the first time that Lifetime is capitalizing on a royal romance for a TV movie. In 2011, it also produced "William & Kate," which chronicled the love story of Prince William and Kate Middleton, now the Dutch and Duchess of Cambridge.

The couple were played by Nico Evers-Swindell and Camilla Luddington in the TV movie that was released in time for their wedding on April 29, 2011. Luddington later told Access Hollywood that the royal couple watched the film and "they loved it."