Lil Peep's Cause of Death Finally Revealed

Facebook/lilpeepmusic Lil Peep may have died from an overdose of the prescription pill Xanax.

Rapper Lil Peep's cause of death has finally be revealed.

According to a recent toxicology report made by the Pima County Medical Examiner, it has been revealed that Lil Peep had died from overdosing on generic Xanax and fentanyl. With this being said, his death has now been officially ruled as accidental.

A report published by TMZ also reveals that several other drugs had been found in the late rapper's system with his blood testing positive for marijuana, Tramadol (which is a painkiller) and cocaine. His urine tests also tested positive for the aforementioned drugs along with hydrocodone, Dilaudid, oxycodone, and oxymorphone. Interestingly, Lil Peep tested negative for alcohol.

Just last month, Lil Peep's fans were surprised when news first broke out about the young star's untimely death. The young rapper, whose real name is Gustav Ahr, was only 21 years old when he passed away, and at the time, he was also supposed to hold a concert for his debut album "Come Over When You're Sober." Unfortunately, he was found unresponsive in his tour bus and was immediately pronounced dead on the spot. Prior to that, he had been reported missing, as claimed by his tour management and it is only when they found his body that they finally realized the reason behind his disappearance.

Upon his death, his fans quickly took to Twitter to express their shock and grief about the young rapper's passing. His ex-girlfriend, actress Bella Thorne, even posted a heartbreaking message for the rapper on Twitterm saying, "Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn't do your greatness justice."

"Anybody out there who is a Lil Peep fan, you guys know how talented he was. You guys know how great he was. Well, he was even more f--king great as a person," she continued in a now-deleted Instagram Story, as quoted by E! Online.