Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Dysmorphia After Trolls Criticize Her Appearance

Facebook/CWRiverdale Lili Reinhart in a promo image for 'Riverdale'

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart shared her disappointment over the bashing that she received from social media due to the way she perceived her body.

The 21-year-old actress talked about dealing with body dysmorphia on Twitter after earning a lot of flak from numerous social media trolls due to her Grace Kelly-inspired spread with Harper's Bazaar that was released on Monday.

The trolls particularly criticized her for saying how Marilyn Monroe inspires her, saying that the legendary actress did not care if she was curvy when she was still alive.

According to Reinhart, people should not tell others that they have no right to feel insecure because their body looked okay.

"Telling someone they don't deserve to feel insecure because their body is 'fine' or 'just like' whomever.. is wrong," the actress tweeted on Monday, July 2. "That's part of the problem. That's part of body shaming," she added.

Telling someone they don’t deserve to feel insecure because their body is “fine” or “just like” whomever.. is wrong. That’s part of the problem. That’s part of body shaming. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 3, 2018

She also added that she cannot understand how people can hide behind their social media accounts and tell another person that their feelings are not valid and should be considered as "whining" just because they believe that the other person already showed the ideal shape or figure. In another series of tweets, Reinhart said that she was sad to see other people blatantly tell her what she feels. "Feeling really disheartened by the fact that so many people are saying 'you're skinny so shut up about embrscing [SIC] your body.' As if my body dysmorphia is irrelevant because of how I look to some people. I'm either not curvy enough or not skinny enough to feel insecure," the actress, who is known for portraying the role of Betty Cooper in "Riverdale," stated in her post.

Feeling really disheartened by the fact that so many people are saying “you’re skinny so shut up about embrscing your body.” As if my body dysmorphia is irrelevant because of how I look to some people. I’m either not curvy enough or not skinny enough to feel insecure. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 4, 2018

Mental illness gets worse when people say that you don’t have a right to feel the way you do. That’s where we are dailing. Do not encourage this behavior. It is destructive. More destructive than you’ll ever realize. You may not understand someone’s insecurity- but respect it. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 4, 2018

Mayo Clinic described body dysmorphic disorder as a mental disorder which makes a person believe that there are one or more flaws in their appearance even if others could not see it.

The actress then appealed to her followers to show more respect to others.