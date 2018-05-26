Lily Allen Confesses That Her Struggle With Fame Made Her Lose Her Identity

Wikimedia Commons/Warner Music Sweden Featured in the image is British singer Lily Allen

Lily Allen admitted that she had to reach rock bottom before she slowly found her way up when she had let fame get into her head.

The 33-year-old "Smile" singer told Vulture that she blamed the massive success of her musical career as the reason for her personal problems after she returned from a hiatus back in 2014.

Allen achieved critical and commercial success after the release of her first two albums titled "Alright, Still" in 2006 and "It's Not Me, It's You" in 2009. But she opted to take a break from recording new music in 2010 to raise her family with then-husband Sam Cooper.

But when she returned to the music scene after two years, she felt that everything was starting to spiral out of control.

According to Allen, she got used to wearing plain clothes at home and taking care of her children before she had to start fixing her image once again. She was forced to lose weight and hire a team to glam her up. "I felt like I was in Alice in Wonderland," she stated.

After being back to the limelight, Allen confessed that she lost her sense of self. "I lost my identity. I was being a bad mum. I was being bad at my job. I'd wake up on a tour bus in the middle of Wisconsin and be so hung-over. I cheated on my husband. All I wanted to do was be with my kids. I wasn't even making any money," the mother of two stated.

But after losing her husband and her house because of her wrong decisions, she said that she had to reach the lowest point in her life before she started to correct her mistakes.

She also said that she had to change her old habits so that she will not have to rely on substances again.

"I need boundaries. I need to not let the tabloids knock me for six when they say something horrible. I need to not take it personally if BBC Radio 1 put me on the B-list. If someone says I'm ugly I need to not let it in. I need to do the jobs that I want to do as best I can: writing good music, being a great mum," Allen also said. "If I can do those things and feel no shame, then I don't have to use drugs or alcohol," she added.

Meanwhile, the singer recently became a target of internet trolling when a Twitter user posted a photo of her while wearing no underwear.

The singer appeared to be performing on stage back in 2014 when she was photographed on a wrong angle showing what was under her skirt during that time.

But instead of getting angry, Allen answered with a witty clap back saying: "Look at my 2014 neatly trimmed vagina — three humans came out of there."

She also used it as an opportunity to promote her upcoming album by adding the hashtag, #NoShame, which also happened to be its title. The album will be out in the market on Friday, June 8.