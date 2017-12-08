Lindsay Lohan is Clamoring for a 'Mean Girls' Sequel

Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett Actress Lindsay Lohan rehearses a scene from ''Speed-the-Plow'' by David Mamet at the Playhouse Theatre in London September 30, 2014.

Lindsay Lohan wants a "Mean Girls" sequel.

If Lindsay Lohan would have her way, she would want a sequel to the iconic film "Mean Girls." On Wednesday, the 31-year-old actress was in attendance at The Daily Mail holiday party, and there, she expressed her desire about seeing the new "Mean Girls" musical as well as making a sequel to the 2004 film written by Tina Fey.

"Mean Girls 2 the movie—this is the importance. We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back!" Lohan ecstatically said. "I'd love to do it again. We had so much fun making it. Mark Waters is such a great director, Tina Fey is an amazing writer, Paramount was great to work with—we all had a blast," she added.

Fans have long been clamoring for a sequel to "Mean Girls," which starred Lohan along with Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey and Jonathan Bennett among others. Lohan, for her part, has been speaking about a potential sequel for a few years now and it looks like that even her co-stars are down for "Mean Girls 2."

According to Jonathan Bennett, who played Lohan's on-screen partner in the film, he's down to make a sequel and claims the success of the film had been mostly because of the fans and that if they want another "Mean Girls" film, then he would love to do another one.

"You know, I'd love to work with Lindsay on something soon," Bennett says.

Furthermore, even Paramount themselves are looking forward to a "Mean Girls" sequel and has been asking Tina Fey to work on a follow-up to the massively successful film. According to Fey, Paramount had talked to her about a potential sequel but at the time, she had turned down the offer and told the studio to just let the film be but after seeing the direct-to-DVD sequel, she says she is now reconsidering the offer.