Lindsay Lohan Is Determined to Get 'Mean Girls' a Sequel

Facebook/meangirls Featured is a promotional image for "Mean Girls"

"Mean Girls" star Lindsay Lohan is determined to give her hit 2004 film a sequel. The actress has admitted to bothering the original film's producers to get "Mean Girls 2" done to the point of being "stalker-ish."

Lohan graced The Wendy Williams Show on Friday and revealed that she's reaching the right people and making necessary calls just to make "Mean Girls 2" happen. Although the actress acknowledges that the producers of the film are currently focused on the Broadway show right now, she still continues to make all efforts possible just so the project could eventually see the light of the day.

"I've harassed so many times it's becoming a bit stalker-ish. I go to SNL when I'm in town. I go to Lorne. I run to Steve Higgins. I think they're really focused on the Broadway show right now," she told Williams.

Lohan was referring to Broadway's "Mean Girls," which is set to debut in New York City in April. Original "Mean Girls" writer Tina Fey wrote the musical, which will star Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners and Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron. It will also star Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis, Grey Henson as Damian, Kerry Butler as Mr. Norbury, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

Talking about the "Mean Girls" Broadway show, Lohan said, "Tina's really, really immersed herself into the Broadway show, so I can't wait to see it. It seems really exciting."

Last month, Lohan mentioned in an interview with E! News that she would love to play Cady Heron in the "Mean Girls" sequel, but only if it's with her original co-stars. "'Mean Girls 2' the movie—this is the importance. We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back!" she said.

The "Mean Girls" Broadway show will open in New York City on April 8.