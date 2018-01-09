Lindsay Lohan Lets Joss Whedon Know She Wants to Play Batgirl

Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett Actress Lindsay Lohan rehearses a scene from ''Speed-the-Plow'' by David Mamet at the Playhouse Theatre in London September 30, 2014.

Since Warner Bros. announced the "Batgirl" movie, several actresses have expressed their interest in portraying the titular character. The latest of them is Lindsay Lohan, who recently took to Twitter to tell director Joss Whedon that she should play Batgirl.

In a previous interview, the actress said she would also love to play the female counterpart of the Caped Crusader. However, Lohan has taken it one step further by going as far as campaigning for the role on Twitter and trying to get her message out to Whedon.

Last weekend, Lohan tweeted, "RT if I should star in the new 'Batgirl' movie and everyone tell @joss," ending her statement with a kiss emoji. Since posting time, the tweet has garnered at least 2,200 retweets. It is unclear, however, if she was really trying to campaign for "Batgirl" herself or for any starring role in the upcoming project.

Warner Bros. announced the "Batgirl" movie in March 2017. Since then, the studio has not given any word about its development except for Whedon taking over the directorial chair. In fact, it is not even clear if the project is still in development, although there have been rumors that casting for the movie would take place soon. Seeing Lohan portray Barbara Gordon/Batgirl also seems unlikely, considering Whedon's previous statement that he would like to tap an unknown actress to do the role.

Whedon's latest project was "Justice League," which opened in theaters last November. He took over the role of original director Zack Snyder after the latter abandoned the project mid-production for personal reasons. "Justice League" was met with generally negative reviews and is now considered one of DC and Warner's worst collaborations. It was such a disappointment at the global box office that it has prompted both studios to do a restructuring within the organization and rethink their strategies.