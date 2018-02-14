Lindsay Lohan News: Actress Did Not Seek Help of Ben Affleck for 'Batgirl' Role, Says Representative

REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Moschino collection during its London Collections: Men show in London June 16, 2014.

While it is true that Lindsay Lohan has expressed her desire to star in the upcoming DC and Warner Bros movie "Batgirl," there is no truth to the rumor claiming that she has sought the help of Ben Affleck so that she can bag the role.

It is no secret that Lohan has her eyes set on starring as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in the already announced DC movie as she publicly campaigned for the role on Twitter, hoping to get the attention of Joss Whedon and the big bosses of Warner Bros.

While Whedon, the director of the upcoming movie, has not publicly commented on the possibility if Lohan has a chance of breathing life to the DC superhero character, a publication reported that the actress has sought the help of Affleck, who played the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League," to increase her chances.

According to the rumor-busting entertainment website Gossip Cop, though, there is no truth to the report at all. Reportedly, a representative of Lohan has dismissed the report as nothing more than a rumor as the actress has never asked Affleck to meddle at all, nor has she reached out to the Batman actor for anything related to "Batgirl."

While it is unclear how the said rumor came into existence, Gossip Cop believes that it may have something to do with the fact that Affleck visited Lohan in a rehab facility back in 2013 to give her advice on substance abuse as he, too, once had the same problem. This connection between the two may have been the reason why the rumors about Lohan asking Affleck's help for "Batgirl" came into existence, the rumor-busting entertainment website suspects.

Meanwhile, it has almost been a year since it was announced that Warner Bros will be making a solo "Batgirl" movie, but fans are still in limbo as to who will be playing the titular role. While earlier rumors claimed that "13 Reasons Why" actress Katherine Langford was a frontrunner, other sources also reported that it would be "Dredd" actress Olivia Thirlby who will be playing the lead character.

Apparently, without any official announcement from Warner Bros, fans can only speculate for now.