Lindsay Lohan Reveals Upcoming Projects, Talks Potential 'Mean Girls' Sequel

(Photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe) Lindsay Lohan poses during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2017 event.

Lindsay Lohan seems to be enjoying her life away from the limelight.

The "Mean Girls" star is set to appear on "The Wendy Williams" show this week, and a new teaser for the episode shows Lohan sharing updates about her life. She announced that she is looking into designing an artificial island in Dubai, and may shoot a film in Saudi Arabia soon.

According to the actress, the film will be titled "Frame" and will explore the story of an American photographer, who drops her life in the United States to start anew in Riyadh. The female lead becomes immersed in Saudi's rich culture, and she will be taken in by a group of strong women who will discuss their lives with her.

"She starts to understand the culture and how the women there are," Lohan revealed to Williams. "Like fencing is a big thing there, so there are a lot of fencing courses and horse-back riding ... the women take her in to understand why they cover and why they do these things."

Her other upcoming projects also include opening a new club in Mykonos, which will be named Lohan Nightclub like her other club in Athens. Since Lohan had substance abuse issues in the past, Williams cautiously asked her if owning a club would be a wise decision. According to Lohan, there was no risk of her being back into substance abuse since she is having more fun watching people who party too hard "look ridiculous."

Despite her busy schedule, Lohan is still determined to make a sequel of her iconic 2004 film. The 31-year-old even joked that she is beginning to look like an obsessed stalker after approaching producer Lorne Michaels and "Saturday Night Live" writer Steve Higgins about the said film.

Lohan's episode on "The Wendy Williams Show" airs on Friday.