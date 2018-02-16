'Lion King' Director Is Voicing a 'Cool and Important' Alien in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Disney/LucasFilms A behind-the-scenes promotional image for "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Jon Favreau is voicing an important character in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Favreau is currently helming Disney's "Lion King" live-action film and had to take some time off his busy schedule to record his part in the upcoming "Star Wars" spinoff movie.

Recently, Favreau shared on Instagram a snap of himself with "Solo: A Star Wars Story" co-writer Lawrence Kasdan and director Ron Howard, leading to speculations that he might be involved in the film. Shortly after he posted the photo, Howard retweeted his post and revealed in the caption that Favreau did not simply hang out with them that day but provided the voice for "a very cool and important" alien character in the film. It turned out that Favreau is indeed part of the Han Solo movie.

"Wondering why we r all together? @JonFavreau is voicing a very cool & important alien character for #HanSolo. Flattered & fortunate I could pull him away from his #LionKing directing duties," said Howard in the caption. Since promo materials for the Han Solo movie are still scarce, knowing that there's an alien character as "cool" and as "important" as Favreau's character only adds mystery to the film.

Unlike Favreau, Howard is not lending his voice to any of the characters in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Recently, a fan asked him online if he would do any voiceover work for the film just like he did on "Arrested Development," and Howard straightforwardly said there's zero chance he'd do that in "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

As previously reported, the upcoming film is influenced by the Coen Brothers' cult classic "The Big Lebowski," Michael Mann's "Heat" and Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven." Knowing that the film drew inspiration from various sources, it is quite intriguing how the film will turn out. As of now, fans can only speculate since the recent trailer for the film didn't reveal much about its plot.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" will hit theaters on May 25.