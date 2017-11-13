'Little Nightmares' DLC Release Date: 'Secrets of the Maw' Chapter 3 Delayed

(Photo: Tarsier Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment) A promotional image for the first "Little Nightmares" DLC, "The Hideaway."

The final chapter in the "Secrets of the Maw" expansion of the hit game "Little Nightmares" will be released on Feb. 10.

Tarsier Studios sneaked the reveal in the launch trailer of the second downloadable content (DLC) called "The Hideaways." The developer took to Twitter to bring it to the attention of gamers who did not notice it.

The February release date of the third "Little Nightmares" DLC is much later than anticipated since it was originally slated for a January launch, but Tarsier Studios explained that they need more time to put together an excellent conclusion to "Secrets of the Maw."

We indeed slightly moved the release date to ensure quality, but the good point is that we also committed ourselves to the date of February 10th.

The longer wait has many a bit upset and gamers feel like Tarsier Studios showing the teaser for the third chapter of "Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw" made it more difficult because it heightened their excitement.

Unfortunately, Tarsier Studios said that, much like the reason behind the delay, the waiting game cannot be shortened "in order to ensure quality."

And come on, it's just 3 months after the release of Chapter 2. Chapter #1 has been released a little less than 3 months after the original game and Chapter #2 arrived 4 months after chapter #1.

For now, "Little Nightmares" fans can get by the longer test of patience by exploring "The Hideaway" DLC. The official description for the second chapter of "Secrets of the Maw" reads: