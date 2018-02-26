'Little Nightmares' Final DLC, 'The Residence,' Now Available

"Little Nightmares" is wrapping up with its third and final chapter, "The Residence," which is now available. Tarsier Studio has released the DLC for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC just before the weekend, on Feb. 23.

"The Residence" is also part of the "Secrets of the Maw" expansion pass for the series, according to Gematsu. The season pass also represents the story arc of "The Runaway Kid," as sort of a three-chapter side story for the main "Little Nightmares" game.

PlayStation/Bandai Namco "Little Nightmares," published by Bandai Namco, is a dark whimsical tale that will confront players with their childhood fears.

"Finally, the last part of the puzzle is here! This final chapter will close the story of The Maw by shedding light on the last secrets of the adventure. All remaining questions from the game will be answered in the conclusion of the Season Pass!" Bandai Namco announced in their trailer video.

Some fans may think that "The Runaway Kid," the main character in this three-part side story, is the same as "Six" from the main game. That's not the case here, as PC Gamer noted, as the adventures of "The Runaway Kid" actually runs parallel to the main story and not as a sequel or prequel to it, leading some fans to call him "Seven" instead.

Along with some new puzzles, insidious traps and nightmarish enemies, the kid is now on his way to finally meeting with the mysterious Lady that's related to the horrors surrounding the house.

"The Residence" is now out and available for the PC, both via Steam or GOG, as well as the Xbox Store and PlayStation Live.

The video below is a sneak peek from Bandai Namco on some of the gameplay scenes from "The Residence," the concluding DLC episode for "Little Nightmares." The third and last chapter of the series has been available since Friday, Feb. 23.