'Little Nightmares' Rumor: Nintendo Switch Port Listed by Developer on Online Portfolio

Tarsier Studio Rumor has is that "Little Nightmares" will be headed for the Nintendo Switch soon.

Tarsier Studio's horror puzzle platformer "Little Nightmares" may be getting a Nintendo Switch port according to the LinkedIn profile of one of the developers.



This latest tidbit of information comes from a ResetEra thread where a user uploaded a screenshot of an unknown developer's LinkedIn profile. According to the profile, an employee working for a company called Engine Software, a Dutch developer that specializes in handheld games, was currently working on porting "Little Nightmares" over to the Nintendo Switch using Unreal Engine 4.

This is the second time sources have reported that "Little Nightmares" would be arriving on Nintendo's portable platform.

About a month ago, a Redditor that claimed to be an employee at an online store in Russia said that a Nintendo distributor was beginning to take pre-orders for the rumored port for the Switch. According to the writer, the game would be sold at $40.

While the second one does come from an unverified source, the LinkedIn profile one makes for a very compelling case at the accuracy and legitimacy of the rumor, especially as reports say that the profile has now been revised to remove the leaked announcement.

It should also be noted that Engine Software, the rumored development studio behind the port, has worked on creating Nintendo Switch ports in the past. They recently ported over "Rive," "Monopoly," and "Oceanhorn" for the Switch. Not big names by any stretch of the imagination, but it shows they have experience on the matter.

In other news, Bandai Namco has recently released "The Residence," the third and final expansion for the game that, along with the previous two expansions, follows a new protagonist in a story that runs parallel to that of the original. The expansion is available for purchase now and is part of the Season Pass.

"Little Nightmares" was released in April 2017 is available on Steam, GOG, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.