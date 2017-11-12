'Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw' News: Second Chapter Released

Facebook/WorldofLittleNightmares "The Hideaway" is available now.

The second chapter of "Secrets of the Maw" is now available, titled "The Hideaway."

"Little Nightmares" developer Bandai Namco Entertainment announced last Friday that the second book to "Secrets of the Maw," called "The Hideaway," is now available for players to continue the adventure of the game's protagonist, The Runaway Kid.

"In 'The Hideaway,' The Runaway Kid wakes up in the engine area of The Maw, a dark and grimy place populated by Nomes," their post reads while adding that The Runaway Kid will have to save the Nomes.

In the promo video for "The Hideaway," The Runaway Kid can be seen finding his way around the dark environment, working with the Nomes. Although players will be the hero in saving the day as The Runaway Kid, it seems that the Nomes have something to offer in figuring out a way to escape "The Hideaway."

According to Stephen Hallet, Tarsier's associate producer, the second chapter of "Secrets of the Maw" revolves around the Nomes.

"The Hideaway is much more focused on the Nomes, their story and the Kid's relationship with them," Hallet said, Venture Beat confirmed.

Hallet added that creating a new antagonist for "The Hideaway" will take the story away from the Nomes, so they decided not to add a new villain and keep it focused on the mystical creatures.

"Little Nightmares" is a puzzle horror-adventure game where Six tries to escape a dangerous resort called "The Maw," where The Lady traps children to feed to her guests.

The first chapter of the "Secrets of the Maw" downloadable content is "The Depths," where The Runaway Kid navigates through the flooded home of the Granny.

Meanwhile, the final chapter to "Secrets of the Maw" will be released on Feb. 10, 2018.

"Little Nightmares" is available on PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox One. Players can get "Secrets of the Maw" on Steam or GOG.