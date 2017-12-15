'Little People, Big World' News: Did Jeremy Roloff Dropped Hints About Season 13 Production?

facebook/LittlePeopleBigWorld The Roloffs in the 12th season of 'Little People, Big World'

It seems like a new season of "Little People, Big World" will return to TLC for another season.

The network remains mum about the future of the reality show, but it seemed like Jeremy Roloff already teased that the production for season 13 is already underway.

On his Instagram Story, the 27-year-old twin brother of Zach Roloff shared a photo of himself and his family taken at the Christmas Mountain Choose and Cut Christmas tree farm near their pumpkin farm in Oregon.

The Roloffs are all dressed in their winter gear as they posed for the cameras. But fans who have a keen attention to details noticed in one of the photos that someone was holding a professional video camera. This prompted speculations that the Roloffs are being followed by one of the cameramen of TLC to capture moments for the next season of "Little People, Big World" as reported by InTouch Weekly.

Its been months since the last episode of "Little People, Big World" season 12 was aired by TLC, where two new members of the Roloff family was introduced. Zach and his wife Tori welcomed their son Jackson, while Jeremy's wife Audrey gave birth to their daughter Ember Jean. Their sister Molly, on the other hand, married her boyfriend Joel Silvius.

Meanwhile, Jeremy's parents Amy and Matt also found love in other people after their separation. Amy is currently dating Chris Marek, while Matt is now in a relationship with Caryn Chandler.

While waiting for TLC's official announcement regarding the fate of the show, Amy told fans that "Little People, Big World" season 13 could begin in the first quarter of 2018. "We are being told early in the new year - March? Not exactly sure when if not earlier than March," the Roloff matriarch stated on Facebook.

TLC is expected to announce their plans for "Little People, Big World" season 13 in the coming days.