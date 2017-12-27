Little People, Big World News: Did Matt Roloff Confirmed The Show's Return?

Facebook/LittlePeopleBigWorld Promotional photo for 'Little People, Big World'

It seems like Matt Roloff already confirmed the return of "Little People, Big World" on TV very soon, based on his previous social media post.

On Instagram, the Roloff patriarch shared a photo of his granddaughter Ember Jean with her father Jeremy. He added the caption: "I'm very excited that the world is going to meet Ember Jean Roloff very soon. She's going give her cousin Jackson Kyle a run for his money... #grandpamatt is so excited to see my grandkids grow up together."

Matt's post led to the speculations that the Roloffs will be back for the 13th season of their reality show.

In the final episode of the show's previous season, fans saw the birth of Zac and Tori Roloff's firstborn son Jackson Kyle who was born in May 2017. The season aired its final episode in June, which is why Jeremy and his wife Audrey were not able to share the birth of their daughter Ember in September 2017. Zac and Jeremy's sister Molly Jo also had her own milestone when he married Joel Silvius in August.

However, TLC remains mum about the confirmation of "Little People, Big World" season 13.

On the other hand, other rumours claimed that Matt's youngest son with Amy Roloff named Jacob is currently not in good terms with Audrey. According to reports, the siblings-in-law are feuding because of Jacob's free-spirit ways.

Jacob used to be estranged from his parents and siblings in the past since the young Roloff patched things up with his parents and siblings. But his relationship with her sister-in-law seemed to be estranged up to this point.

The rumours stemmed after Jacob reportedly unfollowed Jeremy's wife on Instagram. According to the fans also believed that there is an ongoing feud between the two because the youngest Roloff son often posts photos of his nephew Jackson on his Instagram, while he rarely posts the pictures of Ember on his account.