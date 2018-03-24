'Little People, Big World' News: Fans Keep Criticising Amy and Matt's New Loves

Facebook/LittlePeopleBigWorld Promo image form 'Little People, Big World'

Amy Roloff's new beau Chris Marek finally revealed the reason why he was not allowed to go near her ex-husband and "Little People, Big World" co-star Matt Roloff.

In an interview with Radar Online, the former photographer-turned-real-estate agent claimed that Amy wanted him to stay away from the Roloff patriarch because she felt that it will be awkward between the two men. But it turned out that Amy should not worry after all.

"To be honest, Amy was concerned in the beginning about how Matt and I might interact but no concerns about that now," Marek stated. "Everything is good. Matt and I get along just fine," he added.

The past and current men in Amy's life ran into each other recently at the art show of Isabel Rock, the fiancée of her and Matt's youngest son, Jacob, at the Abbey Creek Vineyard and Winery in Oregon.

According to InTouch Weekly, the incident could be considered as the first time that both men were seen in the same room together.

Matt came with his new girlfriend, the former Roloff Farms manager Caryn Chandler, while Amy and Marek arrived at the venue together. The report claimed that both couples kept their distance from each other since Jacob and Rock posed for pictures with each pair separately.

The report noted that Amy feels uncomfortable with the idea of bringing Chandler and Marek in their family events. In the previous season of "Little People, Big World" on TLC, the mother of four expressed her disappointment when Matt brought his new girlfriend during the gender reveal party of their daughter in law Tori Roloff.

"Seeing Caryn here threw me for a loop more than I would have liked," Amy said in the episode's confessional at that time. "I think coming here to this particular event is an intimate family thing...It just throws a whole different dynamic to my life here on the farm," she went on to say.

While Amy wants to protect her relationship with Marek and her family at the same time, fans of the family continuously bash her boyfriend in social media.

Pop Culture reported that fans criticized Marek when she posted a photo during the St. Patrick's Day celebration because she and her friends wore something green for the occasion while her boyfriend did not.

A fan was quick to ask why Marek was not showing some green, while another commented: "What the hells wrong with him??" The post has been deleted as of writing.

Marek was not the only one who had been under fire from the fans of the family. According to the report, Matt's girlfriend was also accused of being a gold digger because she reportedly was only after his money.

Despite the drama regarding their new relationships, Matt and Amy seemed to be getting along well especially when they are with their grandkids, Jackson Kyle from Zach and Tori, and Ember Jean from Jeremy and Audrey.

The Roloffs will once again return to the small screen when TLC premieres the new episodes of "Little People, Big World" on Tuesday, April 3.