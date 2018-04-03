'Little People, Big World' News: Is Matt Thinking About Pulling the Family Out of the Show?

Facebook/LittlePeopleBigWorld Promo image for 'Little People, Big World'

It seems like Matt Roloff is starting to get unhappy with the way his family is being portrayed in the upcoming season of "Little People, Big World" even before it officially begins.

After lying low on social media for a while, the Roloff patriarch broke his silence on Facebook to engage with some of the followers of his family.

One of his followers mentioned that the preview of their show's upcoming season made his ex-wife Amy Roloff behaving negatively.

Based on the promo preview that was posted by TLC, Amy seemed to be causing some trouble within the family when she was suggesting to modify the divorce agreement between her and Matt. She also seemed to be rejecting the idea of moving to a smaller house. It also showed that she and Matt experienced awkward moments whenever they were together with their new partners.

Matt replied in the comment, saying that he agreed with the fan's observation and mentioned that he is starting to be frustrated with TLC for making the viewers believe that there is drama in the family even if there is none in real life.

"We've been pushing the new producers to stop making our show negative and keep the family Love and togetherness in the forefront. For some reason these new producers/editors that come in to work.. don't know the show and want to amplify the negative," the father of four stated.

Matt also hinted that if things will not change, his family might consider ending the show that made him and his family famous. "I'm not sure we (the roloff family) can take that kinda of editing much longer," he also said.

Aside from the issues between him and Amy, the preview also showed their twin son Zach and Jeremy having difficulties as first-time fathers with their wives.

Matt is not the only member of the Roloff family who felt that the show was putting their family in a bad light. In 2016, his and Amy's youngest son Jacob explained why he decided to quit the show in a lengthy post on Instagram.

According to the 21-year-old former reality star, he cannot stand the way they are being portrayed on TV. "For the sake of 'the episode' and ratings I've seen a lot of STORYLINES drawn up (loosely) about our lives, and when I was standing here, behind the scenes and watching it from an outside perspective I just couldn't stop laughing," Jacob stated.

He also said that the producers kept on requiring them to follow the ridiculous talking points that they set up for the show.

On their other hand, Amy seemed to be happy that "Little People, Big World" will be back for another season on TLC. She even promoted the show's return on her own Instagram account, saying that fans will have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season.

"What a season it will be - life being new parents, managing life after divorce and relationships, Farm, learning to work together and always a family. Yep there'll be some moments but always in telling a story," the Roloff matriarch stated.

The latest episodes of "Little People, Big World" will start airing on TLC on Tuesday, April 3, at 9 p.m. EDT.