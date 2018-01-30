'Little People, Big World' News: Jacob Roloff Announces Engagement With Isabel Sofia

The youngest Roloff son is finally engaged.

Former "Little People, Big World" star and youngest son of Matt and Amy Roloff announced his engagement with girlfriend Isabel Sofia on Instagram Saturday.

The 21-year-old posted a photo of the two of them with the caption: "We got ENGAGED! It happened in Iceland on the frozen pond, Tjörnin, late on Christmas. So much love for this beautiful soul @izzysofia_. Here's to many more Christmas', you n me."

He also posted another photo of his new fiancée taken in Iceland, presumably in the place where he asked for her hand in marriage. Sofia was seen wiping a tear from her eyes, which could mean that it was taken just minutes after he proposed.

Sofia also shared the happy news on her own Instagram account with their engagement photo taken in their hometown in Oregon.

The Roloff matriarch expressed her excitement over her son's engagement on her own social media account. Amy shared another photo of the newly engaged couple and mentioned that she was very happy for the two. "Love them both and excited to see where life will take them in their marriage!" she posted.

Isabel will be the latest addition to the Roloff family. Jacob's brother Zach married Tori Patton in July 2015 and welcomed their first son Jackson Kyle in May 2017. On the other hand, Zach's twin brother Jeremy married Audrey Botti in September 2014 and had their daughter Ember Jean in September 2017. Amy and Matt's only daughter Molly married Joel Silvius in August last year.

Amy and Matt filed for divorce in 2015 after almost 30 years of marriage. Amy is now dating real estate agent Chris Marek, while Matt is now in a relationship with former Roloff Farms manager Caryn Chandler.

TLC is expected to announce the fate of "Little People, Big World" in the coming days.