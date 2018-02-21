'Little People, Big World' News: Jacob Roloff Puts An End To 'Feud' News

Facebook/LittlePeopleBigWorld The Roloff family in a promo image for TLC's 'Little People, Big World'

Jacob Roloff addressed the rumors about the rift in his family once and for all.

In an Instagram post, the former cast member of "Little People, Big World" told his followers that there are no feuds in their family despite what the headlines were claiming.

"I see a headline regarding 'rifts' in my family. It is just so simply and surely untrue! This is a good picture of a pure, early, easy, fun time in my life," the youngest son of Matt and Amy Roloff stated in his post.

Jacob also used several lines from his upcoming memoir "Out To See" to describe his relationship with his parents. According to the 21-year-old ex-reality star, both, his parents managed to succeed in life while raising a family and giving their kids what they wanted within means.

He also shared that his father taught him a lot of practical things like playing chess, building a fire, and engaging in basic critical thinking exercises which he can still use today. He also mentioned that Matt is a good storyteller and would often sit by the fire with all their children to narrate stories about "dark, windy nights."

On the other hand, Jacob mentioned that his mother made sure that he and his siblings Zack, Jeremy, and Molly felt loved. She also supported all of their hobbies and even coached them in soccer when they were younger.

Jacob's post proved that all is well within the family, even if Matt and Amy are no longer together since their divorce in 2015.

Meanwhile, fans of the Roloffs aired their concern about the family's matriarch after Amy shared photos of her Valentine's date with boyfriend Chris Marek on Instagram.

While some of the fans revealed that they were happy for Amy, others reportedly told her to be careful because he might be using her to seek fame.

Amy has yet to address the rumors about her and Marek.