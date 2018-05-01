'Little People, Big World' News: Matt Misses Out on Jacob's Engagement Party

Facebook/LittlePeopleBigWorld Promo photo for 'Little People, Big World'

Former "Little People, Big World" star Jacob Roloff just celebrated his engagement with Isabel Rock with their loved ones, but a significant member of his family was missing.

In late April, the newly engaged couple took to Instagram to share several photos taken during their engagement party. But Jacob's father Matt Roloff was not there to celebrate the happy occasion.

In one of the photos, the soon-to-be bride praised Jacob's mother Amy Roloff for attending the party and meeting her father for the first time.

"One of my favorite parts about the day was how much these two, my dad and Jacob's mom got along," Rock stated. "Even though Jacob and I have been together for three years, they met for the first time this year. More photos because there were just so many and it was such a beautiful day," she added.

While the photos shared by Jacob and his fiancée did not feature the Roloff patriarch, it does not mean that they are not in good terms with his father.

In his book "Out to See," the youngest Roloff child refuted the rumors that he and his family are fighting.

"I see a headline regarding 'rifts' in my family. It is just so simply and surely untrue! This is a good picture of a pure, early, easy, fun time in my life," Jacob wrote in an excerpt from his book that was cited by InTouch Weekly.

Jacob also only has beautiful words about his parents in his book that came out on Tuesday, May 1. According to the former reality star, his parents managed to succeed in life while raising a family, and they provided everything their children want within reason.

He also shared that his father taught him a lot of things, including practical life skills such as building a fire and basic critical thinking that he uses up to this day. This could mean that he and his father are not fighting in any way.

Meanwhile, Amy also visited her other child over the weekend when he took a road trip to Spokane, Washington to visit her and Matt's only daughter Molly Jo and her husband Joel Silvius.

Fans were delighted to see the usually reclusive daughter of the Roloffs on social media, especially since Molly no longer appears in the series since she decided to quit the show after getting married.

Amy wrote in her post that she enjoyed her stay in Molly's new place. This prompted the fans of "Little People, Big World" to speculate that she is seriously considering to move out to Spokane in the future.

While Amy has yet to confirm or deny the speculations, the trip to Spokane may just be an innocent outing so that she can spend some time with her one and only daughter and her son-in-law.

Amy also kept mum why she was not with her boyfriend Chris Malek during her trip to Spokane.

The Roloff family appears in new episodes of "Little People, Big World" every Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT.